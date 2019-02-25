Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 15:51:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Downingtown QB Will Howard enjoys Rutgers ‘Junior Day’ visit

Nmixrypyrhg7fvvo2cnd
Philly.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Rutgers made the move to offer 2020 Downingtown West (PA) quarterback Will Howard during the summer, which was the last time they saw him in person before Sunday's ‘Junior Day’.The Knight Report sa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}