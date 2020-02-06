Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano added another preferred walk-on to his 2020 recruiting puzzle in Taft School (CT) defensive lineman Stanley Dennis.

The 5-foot-11, 290-pounder played his first four years of high school ball at St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) before taking his post-grad campaign in Connecticut.

Dennis received a congratulations from Scarlet Knights 2020 offensive lineman signee Isaiah Wright, who played alongside him for three seasons in Jersey City and looks forward to teaming up with him once again on the banks.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!