2020 DL commit Isaiah Wright recaps state title, talks Schiano hire
St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) standout Isaiah Wright was one of just two Rutgers 2020 commits to win a state championship with the other being Union (NJ) wideout Ahmirr Robinson.Wright and his teammates ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news