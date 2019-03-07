Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 15:47:09 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Delran ATH RJ Moten recaps recent trip to Rutgers

Ucp301gpfjow2xe9hxh7
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Delran (NJ) 2020 athlete RJ Moten was on campus yesterday as part of the wave of recruits who could not make last month’s ‘Junior Day’ date.The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder sat down with the site to detai...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}