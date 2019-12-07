News More News
football

2020 DE Lewis loyal to UM, but impressed with new Rutgers staff

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Before Rutgers fans start doing cartwheels, Michigan pledge and Williamstown (NJ) defensive end Aaron Lewis has no plans to decommit from the Wolverines.The Rivals three-star does however believe t...

