2020 DE Lewis loyal to UM, but impressed with new Rutgers staff
Before Rutgers fans start doing cartwheels, Michigan pledge and Williamstown (NJ) defensive end Aaron Lewis has no plans to decommit from the Wolverines.The Rivals three-star does however believe t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news