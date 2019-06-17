News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 DC forward Myles Stute continues to hear from Rutgers

He93zaqf3in2dqsuhnec
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

For the past eight months or so, Rutgers has been in contact with 2020 forward Myles Stute of Gonzaga (DC).“They’re saying a lot. They’re saying I can come in and be an impact player,” Stute said. ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}