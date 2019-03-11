Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 18:19:47 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DB Sanoussi Kane visits campus for second time in five days

D9firrvajkwihypw0a1d
Twitter
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Blair Academy (NJ) 2020 defensive back Sanoussi Kane took a trip to Piscataway on Monday morning to check out campus and had a chance to check out the Rutgers Football teams spring practice. This w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}