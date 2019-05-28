2020 DB Kone talks Rutgers recruitment, relationship with Massoud
Cardinal Hayes (NY) junior defensive back Sidiki Kone doesn’t hold an offer from the Scarlet Knights, but that hasn’t stopped 2020 commit Sofian Massoud and safeties coach Noah Joseph from showing ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news