2020 DB commit Powell talks Rutgers, improved skillset
St. Joseph Regional (NJ) defeated Cardinal Hayes (NY) by a final of 33-7 at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers head coach Chris Ash and safeties Noah Joseph were in the building to watch it happen.Their 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news