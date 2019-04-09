Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Cranford QB Connor Katz talks offseason, Rutgers interest

Ijvww7hwvyginv8vaxa7
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

A busy spring on and off the field has placed 2020 Cranford (NJ) quarterback Connor Katz in a position to earn offers from a number of schools in the Northeast, one being Rutgers.Katz sat down with...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}