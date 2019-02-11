Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-11 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Connecticut tight end Cam Large speaks on Rutgers offer

Gzc3rmromfgs6yulhxgw
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Noble & Greenough School (MA) 2020 tight end Cam Large earned a surge of Big 10 offers last month, one of which came from Rutgers.The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder earned snaps on both sides of the ball in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}