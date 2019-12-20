2020 Connecticut prep school DL Shand talks offer, planning visit
One of Connecticut’s top remaining recruits in the 2020 class, defensive lineman Paris Shand, is still looking for his future home. The Loomis-Chafee prep school product originally thought about si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news