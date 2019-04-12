Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Camden LB Austin-Cave talks Rutgers, Donald Williams & more

Cxgqobsy2caejybwb7g5
Austin-Cave talking to The Knight Report's own Ryan Patti.
Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Camden (NJ) 2020 linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave made his first round of visits last month, one of which was to Piscataway.The Knight Report caught up with the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder during Sunday's Op...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}