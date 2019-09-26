News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 16:10:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 California forward Mawot Mag talks new Rutgers offer

DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rutgers spent some time in California earlier this month to see, what was their top target, Coleman Hawkins and ended up leaving the state offering two of his teammates. Frank Anselem added an offe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}