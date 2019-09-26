2020 California forward Mawot Mag talks new Rutgers offer
Rutgers spent some time in California earlier this month to see, what was their top target, Coleman Hawkins and ended up leaving the state offering two of his teammates. Frank Anselem added an offe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news