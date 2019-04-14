2020 Brooklyn ATH Abanikanda building relationship with Rutgers
Abraham Lincoln (NY) 2020 athlete Israel Abanikanda made his last trip to Piscataway on Mar. 6, but the Rutgers staff has kept in tune with the the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder throughout the offseason.A...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news