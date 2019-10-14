2020 big man Tegra Izay recaps weekend visit to Rutgers
It's all about being seen for Archbishop John Carroll (DC) big Tegra Izay. The Canadian student-athlete came over to the states three years ago to play basketball and coaches are finally starting t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news