2020 ATH Melton recaps weekend official visit to Rutgers Football
Cedar Creek (Egg Harbor City, N.J.) standout athlete prospect Malachi Melton spent the weekend in Piscataway for his second official visit as Rutgers hopes to add another verbal commitment from the...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news