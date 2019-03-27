2020 Arizona LB Trojan talks Rutgers visit, seeking first B1G offer
Hamilton (AZ) 2020 linebacker Jeremiah Trojan recently went on a tour of schools across the country and Piscataway happened to be one of his pit stops.The Knight Report caught up with the 6-foot-3,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news