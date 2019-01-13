The long process for Cedar Grove (NJ) 2019 wide receiver John Guaimano came to an end Thursday as he earned official academic acceptance to become a preferred walk-on at Rutgers. The senior held an offer from Morgan State, but decided to follow his heart down the other path his high school career paved him.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder sat down with The Knight Report to detail why he chose the Scarlet Knights and what he feels lies ahead for both himself and the team.

“It’s honestly a dream come true because ever since I was little, I’ve wanted to play for the in-state school,” he told TKR. “To know that it’s official after getting my letter is just a surreal feeling.”

“The feedback from the kids in my town who go there has always been positive,” he added. “Great academic school, Big 10 football and only 45 minutes away from my home gives it the whole package.”

Guaimano had several members of the staff in pursuit of him throughout the summer and into the fall. An encouraging first visit is what kickstarted the mutual interest.

“I’ve kept a good relationship with coach Nunzio (Campanile) who visited my school a few times last year,” he said. “I’ve spoken a lot with coach Erb as well. We’ve been talking ever since I worked with him during camp season and even before that when I watched film with him after a spring practice. The coaching staff kept it real with me throughout the process and view me as a preferred walk-on who can earn a scholarship when that time comes.”