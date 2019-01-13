2019 WR Guaimano set to walk-on at Rutgers after official acceptance
The long process for Cedar Grove (NJ) 2019 wide receiver John Guaimano came to an end Thursday as he earned official academic acceptance to become a preferred walk-on at Rutgers. The senior held an offer from Morgan State, but decided to follow his heart down the other path his high school career paved him.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder sat down with The Knight Report to detail why he chose the Scarlet Knights and what he feels lies ahead for both himself and the team.
“It’s honestly a dream come true because ever since I was little, I’ve wanted to play for the in-state school,” he told TKR. “To know that it’s official after getting my letter is just a surreal feeling.”
“The feedback from the kids in my town who go there has always been positive,” he added. “Great academic school, Big 10 football and only 45 minutes away from my home gives it the whole package.”
Guaimano had several members of the staff in pursuit of him throughout the summer and into the fall. An encouraging first visit is what kickstarted the mutual interest.
“I’ve kept a good relationship with coach Nunzio (Campanile) who visited my school a few times last year,” he said. “I’ve spoken a lot with coach Erb as well. We’ve been talking ever since I worked with him during camp season and even before that when I watched film with him after a spring practice. The coaching staff kept it real with me throughout the process and view me as a preferred walk-on who can earn a scholarship when that time comes.”
The first-team all-Essex County wideout often chats with some of the other 2019 signees about the current class and group of transfers. He already has plans to room with one of them.
“The guys I talk to most are Mohamed Toure, Malachi Burby, Donald Williams and the other preferred walk-on commit, Cooper Heisey,” he said. “I’m very close with Chris Conti as well since I grew up with him and almost went to DePaul Catholic. I’m actually trying to dorm with him.”
Guaimano has faith in Chris Ash. What the youngster saw first hand and has heard from the three-year head coach on countless occasions installed the belief that Rutgers is ascending as a program.
“What makes me optimistic about where the program is headed is that I watched them improve every week,” he said. “I went to the Michigan game which they kept close and then the Penn State game they had until the last few minutes. And then off the field, coach Ash talks about how they’re getting better in the weight room and as men. That’s what a program needs.”