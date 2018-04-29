“It’s the place to be right now,” Bunch told TKR. “They are the school right in my backyard so why not go to Rutgers. Coach Ash just always wanted me to be a Scarlet Knight, so here I am.”

The Knight Report caught up with Bunch to talk about his commitment.

The Scarlet Knights added another commitment to the class of 2019 when defensive back Donovan Bunch announced his decision today via Twitter.

One of the main things that stands out to Bunch the most is his future coaching staff.



“I talk to just about all of the coaches from Rutgers,” said Bunch. “Mostly coach Cory (Robinson), (Marquise) Watson, and Ash the most. I think coach Cory is an excellent coach for me. Just the way he takes a personal effect with the players, not only on the football field, but also off the field.”

At the moment, the Scarlet Knights class of 2019 is filled with all New Jersey prospects so far. Bunch hopes to possibly increase that number soon.

“We will see if I can recruit any other Jersey guys to join me at Rutgers soon,” Bunch said.

This past season Winslow Township went 4-6 on the season, but this year Bunch hopes to improve on that and win as much as possible.

“I really just would like to interact with my teammates a little more,” said Bunch. “I have some great relationships with some of those guys. Trying to be the best teammate I could possibly be. We are just trying to win every game this season, day by day.”