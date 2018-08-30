"I'm looking forward to continuing the legacy of Kemoko (Turay)," Toure told TKR. "Rutgers is building something up there and I want to be a part of it. I want to help them as much as I can to build that program, not to mention Rutgers just feels like home to me."

Rutgers added another in-state target to the Class of 2019 today when Pleasantville (NJ) linebacker Mohamed Toure committed to the Scarlet Knights coaching staff. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect chose the Scarlet Knights over finalist Temple, Boston College and Maryland.

Ranked by Rivals.com as a 5.3, 2-star prospect, Toure is familiar with the program as he is a cousin of former Rutgers defensive end Kemoko Turay.

"Kemoko just tells me that Rutgers is a good place to be," said Toure. "The coaches are real with you and honest. He also said that they will help me to become the very best student-athlete that I could possibly be."

The class of 2019 linebacker prospect has already planned his next trip up to Piscataway, as he plans on seeing the Scarlet Knights play in person this weekend.

"I'm heading up to Rutgers on Saturday," Toure mentioned. "I've basically know everything about Rutgers already. I've been going up there a lot ever since the summer going into my junior year I was basically there every weekend with Kemoko."

Toure is the 13th commitment in the Class of 2019 and the 10th from the state of New Jersey. He joins Chris Conti and Zukudo Igwenagu as the other linebackers in the Class of 2019.

