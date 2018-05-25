Ticker
2019 Illinois DL Talks Recent Rutgers Offer, Possible Visit

Orange and Blue News
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Rutgers Football’s new wide receivers coach Lester Erb might be new to coaching the wide receivers position, but he's not new at recruiting the state of Illinois. The Scarlet Knights recently sent ...

