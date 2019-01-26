Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-26 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 Hillside WR Willis talks Rutgers PWO offer, interest

Velgtgranyf7u6qqvpc9
HUDL
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

The Scarlet Knights may be out of scholarships for their 2019 class, but they have remained committed to the walk-on route as Hillside (NJ) wide receiver Shadon Willis earned a PWO offer last Tuesd...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}