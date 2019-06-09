2019 G/F Lok Wur discusses newest offer from Rutgers
Rutgers newest assistant Steve Hayn has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. He has already made an impression on numerous guys in the class of 2020 and 2021, and now he’s trying his bes...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news