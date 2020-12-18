Rutgers Football recently signed six defensive linemen recruits as part of the 2021 class, but as head coach Greg Schiano said on Wednesday, “defensive line is the second most important position in your program other than quarterback".

The staff wasted no time working to bolster its defensive line as the Scarlet Knights added a commitment from Temple University graduate transfer defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh.

According to OwlSports.com, Maijeh is listed at 6-foot-3, 285-pounds. He is also a former New York native who was originally a member of the class of 2017, and elected to sign with Temple over offers from Maine and New Hampshire.

The former two-star prospect has developed a lot since his high school days as he was named to numerous preseason award watch lists (Berdnark, Naurski & Outland) and was named to the 2019 All-AAC first team. Along with all that, Maijeh was also named the No. 13 overall player in the American Athletic Conference by College Football News to start the year.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!