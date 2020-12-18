2019 All-AAC DL Ifeanyi Maijeh announces decision to transfer to Rutgers
Rutgers Football recently signed six defensive linemen recruits as part of the 2021 class, but as head coach Greg Schiano said on Wednesday, “defensive line is the second most important position in your program other than quarterback".
The staff wasted no time working to bolster its defensive line as the Scarlet Knights added a commitment from Temple University graduate transfer defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh.
According to OwlSports.com, Maijeh is listed at 6-foot-3, 285-pounds. He is also a former New York native who was originally a member of the class of 2017, and elected to sign with Temple over offers from Maine and New Hampshire.
The former two-star prospect has developed a lot since his high school days as he was named to numerous preseason award watch lists (Berdnark, Naurski & Outland) and was named to the 2019 All-AAC first team. Along with all that, Maijeh was also named the No. 13 overall player in the American Athletic Conference by College Football News to start the year.
The transfer defensive lineman spoke with us here at The Knight Report about his decision to transfer closer to home.
“I’ve decided to commit to Rutgers Football,” Maijeh told TKR. “They offer some better resources, the program is rising, I fit pretty well in their defensive and I also get to play with my cousin too.”
Maijeh is related to current Rutgers Football linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who is currently the Big Ten leader in tackles (98 total).
The two have been talking about the Scarlet Knights recently and Fatukasi really sold Maijeh on Coach Schiano and the way he develops guys.
“My cousin has been telling me a lot about coach (Greg) Schiano and how he’s a great coach,” said Maijeh. “He also told me that coach Schiano will help to prepare me for the NFL.”
Along with reuniting with his cousin, Maijeh will also reunite with defensive line coach Jim Panagos, who originally recruited him to Temple in the first place.
“I got a chance to speak with coach Panagos” he said. “He just told me the way that their defense is set up, I would be an exact fit for what they are looking for.”
Although the 2020 season still hasn't come to end for the Scarlet Knights, Maijeh already has some goals in mind for when he arrives on the banks.
"I hope to make a quick impact on this defense," said Maijeh. "I also hope to earn All-Conference honors and work my way towards All-American status."
Technically the 2021 season was supposed to be Maijeh's final season of college football, but since the 2020 season doesn't count towards eligibility, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Stay tuned for more on Maijeh and Rutgers Football right here on The Knight Report!
