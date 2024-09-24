1 of 1 Prep Academy Asst. Nick Johnson talks Rutgers commit Gevonte Ware

Rutgers Basketball recently landed their first 2025 commit in three-star North Carolina forward Gevonte Ware as he took to social media to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights this week.
Now we know the offer list and his ranking, but to learn more about Ware's game, The Knight Report reached out to 1 of 1 Prep Academy Assistant Coach Nick Johnson.
HOW IS WARE ON THE COURT?: "Ware is a work horse. He brings the fight to you right off the bat and if you can't match his physicality, then it's going to be a long day. He's also so skilled with the ball that is really hard for 4's and 5's to stay in front of him, plus he can shoot the ball from deep making him a matchup nightmare. High school kids can't guard him."