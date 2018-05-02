This past Sunday night, the Scarlet Knights landed their fourth commitment in the class of 2019 when Winslow Township High School defensive back Donovan Bunch announced his commitment.

The Knight Report caught up with Winslow’s Head Coach Kemp Carr to talk about what the Scarlet Knights are getting in Bunch and more.

“I think that they are building something special up there,” Carr told TKR. “They got a few good pieces right now, with some good relationships with kids right now. I think it’s grater than just football. I’ve been watching Rutgers for the last 25 years now. I made it up to three practices, two this year and one last year, and you can just see the difference in where they are.”

Coach Carr went on to talk about Rutgers improvement over the past couple of years.

“They improved with just competing against each other from a structural standpoint, scheme standpoint they have just gotten better,” said Carr. “They are building on the facilities and now they have some first class facilities, that just helps the process. The relationship that we have with coach Ash and Cory Robinson has done a lot throughout this whole process. I just think it’s a good fit for Don.”

Bunch is a cornerback prospect, but according to coach Carr he brings a lot more to Rutgers then you everyday corner.

“He will bring a guy with a lot of intangibles,” Carr said. “He’s a team player and he wants the guy next to him to be just as successful if not more successful than himself. He is an unselfish player that will be ready to compete at a high level. Hopefully he can put on a little bit of weight compete for a job soon. He can play press corners like they play now, play some off man and even be a multiple guy cause he’s twitchy. They are just getting a good teammate, a guy with a lot of skills and talent.”

One of the new guys on the Rutgers staff is cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinator Cory Robinson, formerly from Temple. This hire appears to already paying dividends in South Jersey as the Scarlet Knights have two guys committed from the southern part of the state already.

“I had a great feeling when they hired Cory,” mentioned Carr. “They made an excellent move bringing in a guy of that caliber. Cory is just continuing to grow as a coach as well. Obviously you’ve seen the progress from him. I truly believe he’s a guy that is going to make an impact as a coach over there. He’s very knowledgeable, understands the kids, and speaks the kids language when he needs too.”

One thing that Carr wishes Rutgers would do more is recruit more South Jersey guys. Out of all the offers sent in the class of 2019, only four were sent to recruits in South Jersey.

“They could do more in South Jersey,” Carr said. “There is only four South Jersey kids offered right now for the class. Out of the 36 offer, but only four in South Jersey. Come get some more of these South Jersey boys!”