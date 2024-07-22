The unofficial media poll for the Big Ten has been released by Cleveland.com today as 27 writers from throughout the conference voted on how they believe the Big Ten rankings will look at the end of the season, the conference's offensive and defensive players of the year, and how many teams will make the College Football Playoffs.

In the preseason poll, the Big Ten writers have Rutgers finishing ninth in the Big Ten this season. Ohio State was the runaway favorite with 21 first place votes, while Oregon received six votes, standing in second.

After that, the list goes Penn State, Michigan, Iowa, USC, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Rutgers and then Washington rounds out the Top 10 schools. The projected bottom eight for the conference include Maryland, Minnesota, Illinois, Northwestern, UCLA, Michigan State, Indiana, and Purdue.

Of the conference's 12 teams, Big Ten writers believe that its most likely three teams that will make the College Football Playoffs, with 16 votes. Nine writers believe four teams will get the nod while one voter picked two teams and one voter picked one team.

When it comes to the conference's preseason players of the year, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson got the nods.

The Big Ten Media Days are set to begin on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Joining Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano in Indianapolis will be running back Kyle Monangai, linebacker Mohamed Toure, and linebacker Tyreem Powell.