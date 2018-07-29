The Rutgers football program has landed yet another New Jersey defensive in the 2019 recruiting class. St. Joseph's (Montvale) safety Connor Grieco made his commitment to the Scarlet Knights known to the public on Sunday after visiting Rutgers yesterday.

Grieco is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound projected safety prospect who chose the Scarlet Knights over twelve other offers from the likes of Air Force, Army, Iowa State, Massachusetts, Syracuse, Temple, West Virginia and a couple others.

The Knight Report spoke with Greico to see what made him choose Rutgers.

"I like that Rutgers is close to home," Grieco told TKR. "First off, family is important to me, so being able to have them close by is a plus. Secondly, they showed me so much love throughout this whole process staying in contact with my parents and myself. They also have one of the best business schools in the country and that’s what I'm hoping to major in. Finally, you can’t beat playing in the Big Ten. Although they might not be where Ohio State and schools like that are, I truly believe that we can get there one day, especially with all the talent we have in Jersey."

Although Grieco just committed, he already has plans on who he wants to recruit to join the Scarlet Knights class of 2019.

"I'll definitely be starting with my teammate and defensive end Smith Vilbert," Grieco said "I think the biggest thing you can stress when recruiting others is the importance of a great education, Big Ten football, and above all else it is close to home."

Griecoo is now the 12th commit in the class of 2019 for the Scarlet Knights. He is also the third defensive back to the join the class joining the likes of in-state guys Donald Williams and Donovan Bunch.

We will have more on today’s commitment very shortly.