Back on July 30th the Rutgers women’s basketball program received its second commitment from an Alabama prospect in two years, as the Scarlet Knight received a commitment from Hoover High guard Joiya Maddox.

The Knight Report caught up with Maddox to talk about her commitment and how she decided on becoming a Scarlet Knight.

“In the end I liked the environment that the program was built on,” Maddox told TKR. “They have a true family bond between the team and the coaching staff. That was definitely the main thing that I was looking for in a school and I found it in Rutgers.”

Another reason that Maddox chose to commit to Rutgers was because of the coaching staff, as one assistant coach in particular played a vital role in landing the Alabama guard.

“I talk the most with coach (Timothy) Eatman,” said Maddox. “Coach Eatman is awesome. He really made me feel like I was needed at the school. Throughout the process he really just wanted my family and I to know that I would be taken great care of when I came to Rutgers because originally I wasn’t very happy about the distance. He also showed me that there are some great opportunities that Rutgers can make for me for life after college too.”