Greg Schiano on fixing the offense this week: “There are several. You know, I think some things happened that were part of it was technical. Part of it was schematic. And when I say "technical," I mean technique. And part of it was cultural. So throw all three things together, and you had kind of a perfect storm.

But we are moving. We are learning from it and we are moving forward and we need to because we have an opponent with as stout a defense as there in the country."

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz on Greg Schiano: “They see it as soon as we started turning our attention to our opponent, which was yesterday. You watch film on them, I don't want to say they're the same as us, but there's a lot of parallels, I think, in terms of they've got a system defensively and offensively they believe in. They have big, physical guys that are athletic and play hard. They don't do dumb things. They make you earn anything you get, and that's what good teams do, and that's why he's been successful for quite a while. To me it was a very logical pick when they selected him to come back, and unfortunately for them he was interested and available because he knows the state, he's from the state, but he also is an excellent football coach, and he has a staff that looks like they're all on the same page."

DE Wesley Bailey on potentially being 4-0: “It would mean a lot. We take it week by week and day by day. To win it would be amazing. This is my first time starting in the Big Ten.”

Ferentz on the atmosphere he will be arriving in on Saturday: "It's a challenge, but that's going back to the conference. When you're in a conference, that's just typically part of the weekly routine. You can't be good in your conference if you don't win on the road. That's first and foremost. That's true with non-league or in-league because you're going to play on the road typically close to half your games.

Then in conference play you can expect it to be a good environment, and we're going to walk into one this week, certainly. I know they had a bunch of people go over to Philly last week to watch their game against Temple, and we expect the place to be packed and loud.

I'm old enough to remember the big Rutgers-Louisville game. I think it was on a Thursday night. I remember watching that game, and it was two really good football teams, and it was somebody watching from Iowa City. It was a great football environment. You could tell that.

We have to be prepared for that. It's just going to really test our ability to concentrate, and more younger guys you have out there, the more that's a challenge."