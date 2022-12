Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball is pushing to add a big man prospect in the 2023 recruiting class to join guard Jamichael Davis and forward Gavin Griffiths and help to take the program to the next level.

With that being said, let's take a look at some of the top targets currently.