Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Penn State: "Third week in a row, really, against a top five defense, three weeks in a row. It's hard to do, right. I guess four and five would be the remaining.

They are really good. They are good at all three levels. They run as well as any defense I've seen in a long time. Their front runs. Their defensive ends run as well as most team's safeties. They really have an unusual group of talent there this year.

So, big challenge. Certainly have our hands full. Working hard to try to figure it out."

HC Greg Schiano on Penn State firing their OC Mike Yurcich last week: "I don't really know what we can go off of, you know what I mean. I know all the parties involved and I've known, I've known Ja'Juan (Seider) since he was a kid in high school. Hid dad was -- I believe he was the athletic director at Glade Central High School down in Florida, so years and years.

They are all good coaches. They will have a great plan put together, I'm sure. You know, when you look at their personnel, that's what I know. They have got two elite running backs, really, really good running backs, a very good offensive line with an elite tackle. They have two or three depending on who is judging, I think, great tight ends. A young quarterback who is as acclaimed as they come and receivers that are definitely on the up.

So yeah, they are a very complete football team. I've said it, I think they have a lot of pieces in place there."

HC Greg Schiano on accuracy: "Technique, though, if drilled enough, you can improve accuracy. But you've got to work at it, right. Just like any other technique in doing an doing an athletic skill, and what you work toward is that you get muscle memory that trained behavior becomes your instinct, and you don't have to think about it."

Penn State HC James Franklin on Rutgers: "Getting into our opponent with Rutgers and Coach [Greg] Schiano, obviously got a ton of the respect for him and what he's done throughout his career, and specifically at Rutgers. You know, his background as a defensive guy in the NFL, as well as in college. They do a really good job. He's done it that way for a long time.

If you look at the hire that they made with hiring Kirk Ciarrocca, we have familiarity with Kirk. Got a ton a respect for him. Been a really good hire for them and the complementary football they want to play.

Obviously, Greg is very involved with special teams, has essentially always run the special teams, the way they play defense and Kirk's been a really good hire. Kirk is on that staff. Also Dave Brock, a good friend of mine. Dave was my receivers coach at K-State. Really good ball coaches. Both have been at Rutgers before and are doing a good job for them."