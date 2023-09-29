Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Wagner team: “ When I talk about Wagner's team, I have the upmost respect for Coach Masella. I've known him a long time. He's a guy when I was breaking into the business, was one of the guys I looked up to, and he's done a really good job of mixing the portal and high school. So he's got transfers.

You know, the last time they played here they were coming off a 21-game losing streak, and now they are coming off a two-game winning streak and they are sitting on top of their league in first place. So he's done an incredible job building that program."

Schiano on QB Gavin Wimsatt's development through four games: "I think what Gavin is doing is he's getting a better and better understanding of exactly what we want to do on offense, what his job is, and he's trusting his training. He's trained very hard.

All off-season, I've told you guys that with Coach Ciarrocca, he's trusting that training under the fire, and he just needs to continue to do that. He's got the ability for sure. He's done a nice job not only running the ball -- not only throwing the ball but running the ball and being a complete quarterback.

So we just need to keep building on that."

Wagner HC Tom Masella on his relationship with Schiano: "I've known Greg for a while now back when I was an assistant and a head coach at some other places. He's a Northeast guy and you run into people along the way. Certainly have the utmost respect for what he's done at Rutgers, not only this time, but the time before. The one thing you learn that they are extremely well coached, there is not a facet of the program that Greg doesn't have his fingerprints on and you can see it everything they do."

HC Tom Masella on playing FBS opponents: “Let's be honest here, the payday helps our school and football program. It allows us to treat our kids in a first class manner first and foremost.

From a recruiting standpoint, it's been great. We've played these games for a while now and we've been competitive in some of them and some of them not so competitive. The Navy game a couple weeks ago was great because we were in the game. We kind of got our quarterback nicked up and I would've like to see what outcome would've been if he stayed healthy, he got hurt in the first quarter. It was a heck of a game, our kids played extremely hard and they got to play in a venue that don't usually get to. It's the same this week."