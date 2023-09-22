Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Michigan offense: “Great challenge, No. 2 team in the country. Probably could be easily ranked No. 1; they are that good. There's absolutely no weaknesses in this team.

When you look at what they have, their offensive line, two-time reigning Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year, an experienced quarterback who can both run and throw accurately, deep, do all the things -- he's a future first rounder at quarterback. They have two running backs that are as good as anybody's in the country. A slew of receivers, tight ends."

Schiano on the Michigan defense: "Flip it over to defense: Their defensive line is maybe the best in the country. Big, physical, deep. Linebackers run and hit. Secondary covers well. Kicking game, they have specialists that are arguably the best in the nation.

Michigan DC Jesse Minter on the Rutgers offense: "Their physicality. They play a style of football to try and control the clock. Gain yards running the football. Pretty safe throws in the passing game. A quarterback that has an element in the rushing attack as well. I think they're built how Coach Schiano—how I would portray a long-time super successful defensive coordinator, like how his team would be built is how they play right now. They play complimentary football similar to us, I would say where there defense is playing well, their special teams is always really good and then they play complimentary football. So even though they may not score 50, they're controlling the clock, they're getting touchdowns, they're getting the lead, they're keeping the lead, they're able to play pretty conservative and not put themselves in harm's way. That formula over the first three games they've been really successful with."

Michigan WRs coach Ron Bellamy on the Rutgers defense: “Man, Coach Schiano, man. I mentioned it to Coach Harbaugh but we exemplify a lot of things that he believes in and things that he do, we want to emulate that. Those guys do the same thing with Coach Schiano. Those guys are tough, disciplined, well-coached. Those guys play hard. This is a good Rutgers football team."