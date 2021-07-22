UNDER THE RADAR REPORT: 2022 Athlete Darius Thompson
Welcome to the Under the Radar Report, where once a week The Knight Report will take a look at a high school football prospect who is flying under the radar and deserves a little more love.
In our latest piece of the series we will break down the film of 2022 Plainfield High School (NJ) wide receiver Darius Thompson who recently caught the attention of our staff.
EVALUATION.....
Class of 2022 Wide Receiver Darius Thompson who plays at Plainfield High School in Plainfield, New Jersey is a player that brings versatility and athleticism on the offensive side of the football. One thing that Thompson does a consistent job with is how he is able to maintain the necessary speed/quickness when transitioning into and out of his routes. This allows Thompson to create that separation away from any defensive back in which he can excel in these specific 1-on-1 matchups. He has an ability to attack the football through the air at its highest point and with his body frame he shows good body control in tracking the football through the air. He’s a raw route runner but has shown flashes of running fluid routes from time to time. Once Thompson grows into his body more combined with the physical traits he brings to the table, he has an opportunity to be an effective receiver at the collegiate level.