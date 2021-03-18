TheKnightReport - Turnpike Takes: Beer Belly Frank makes his picks for the first four

New this week to The Knight Report we debut the Turnpike Takes, a weekly article where our resident gambling expert Beer Belly Frank makes his top college basketball bets each week. This week on Turnpike Takes, Beer Belly Frank offers his four best bets for tonight’s NCAA Play In games. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

No. 16 Texas Southern versus No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (5:10pm EST) THE SKINNY: The first game to kick off March Madness is a 16 seed matchup between Texas Southern and Mt. St. Mary’s for the right to play 1 seed Michigan in the East portion of the bracket. Both teams are coming in on their own winning streaks, and each won their individual conferences to secure automatic bids into the tourney. Texas Southern hasn’t had a good run when making the NCAA tourney; going 1-8 in their 9 all time appearances. Mt. St. Mary is led by their defense holding opponents to 39% shooting on the season. THE PICK: Mount St. Mary’s -1.5

No. 11 seed Drake vs. Wichita State (6:30pmEST) THE SKINNY: This a matchup between two teams that feel short in their respective conference tourneys, after having good regular season success. Drake started out this year 18-0 before their leading scorer ShanQuan Hemphill (14.1ppg) went down with a broken foot. ShanQuan is supposed to return to the court tonight after missing his teams last 11 games, but it will be tough not expect some rust from the senior forward. THE PICK: Wichita State +2

No. 16 seed Appalachian State versus Norfolk State (8:40pm) THE SKINNY: Appalachian State is coming into this game hot after a subpar regular season record, they knocked off both top seeds in their conference on their way to secure an unlikely Sun Belt conference title. Appalachian State can score the basketball a variety of ways; with 4 different players averaging over 10 ppg they have reliable options that can get them a bucket if needed. Norfolk State comes into the game a 6-game winning streak averaging 74.1 ppg on the year while shooting 37% from three. On the defensive side of the ball, they are allowing 70.1 ppg and 34% shooting from deep this season. THE PICK: Over 133.5

No. 11 UCLA versus No. 11 Michigan State (10:00pm EST) THE SKINNY: This is a matchup between a team ending the season on a hot streak and the other on a cold streak. UCLA started the year 8-0 in conference play before finishing just 13-6 and losing their last 4 games. Michigan State on the other hand has been on fire in the past month with wins over two tournament one seeds in Michigan and Illinois, as well as two seeded Ohio state. I'll take the team playing up to completion with a proven head coach in Tom Izzo who knows what it takes to play basketball in March. THE PICK: Michigan State -2