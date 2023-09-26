News More News
Tracking the 2023 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Four

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL'S 2023 TV NUMBERS
DATE OPPONENT TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

9/03

vs. Northwestern Wildcats

CBS

10th

2,680,000

9/09

vs. Temple Owls

BTN

T-20th

357,000

9/16

vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

BTN

T-20th

720,000

9/23

@ Michigan Wolverines

BTN

11th

1,940,000
NOTABLE BIG TEN TV RATINGS FOR WEEK FOUR
GAME TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

Colorado vs. Oregon

ABC

1st

10,030,000

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

NBC

2nd

9,980,000

Iowa vs. Penn State

CBS

5th

2,750,000

USC vs. Arizona State

FOX

6th

2,630,000

Rutgers vs. Michigan

BTN

11th

1,940,000

UCLA vs. Utah

FOX

14th

1,320,000

Maryland vs. Michigan State

NBC

15th

1,240,000

Wisconsin vs. Purdue

FS1

16th

1,190,000

California vs. Washington

ESPN

17th

1,160,000

FAU vs. Illinois OR

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska

BTN

20th

727,000

Akron vs. Indiana OR

Minnesota vs. Northwestern

BTN

25th

378,000

{{ article.author_name }}