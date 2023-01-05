Opening statement:

“Great environment today. Our crowd was excellent. I have a ton of respect for Maryland. If you put the tapes on they’re very good, well coached. Obviously (Julian) Reese, (Donta) Scott, (Jahmir) Young, these are good players. We played well and grinded it out. We're going to play three games in five and a half days so it's a tough stretch. We played well in the second half. We held a team that averages 72 (points) to 50 and 20 turnovers. So, we did a really good job. These guys all chipped in, Paul (Mulcahy) was terrific going six-for-six. In the second half, he did a great job, but you know all these guys chipped in. They do a great job. (I’m) just pleased, but we're on to Iowa, the leading scoring team in our league. So, another challenge is coming up on Sunday.”

On team’s mindset after Purdue win:

“To hold them to14 points in the first half until that last three went in – you know, this group is mature. I will say that about them. They approach preparation the right way. It was a crazy couple of days, too, that daily fame is fleeting too. So, you have to make sure that you're ready to play when you're playing teams in our league, and two weeks ago, this team was ranked. You have to be ready. Our defense was good. I know it wasn't pretty today, but I kind of liked those kind of games. We just grinded and figured out a way to win and that's a good sign for us.”

On Paul Mulcahy...

“We’re kind of an equal opportunity offense. Paul – it was his day today. Cam’s (Spencer) had days. Obviously, Derek has had days. He took advantage of what he had, he used the size, he got in the lane. Paul does a lot of things for us. You know, he rebounds, he’s vocal, he does a lot of winning things. You know, points get all the accolades, but, it's all the stuff that you watch on the film that you love about Paul, and that's why since he's been here we've done nothing but win. It's the winner part of him that I love.”

On confidence in being able to press opponents:

“The National Defensive Player of the Year, Caleb McConnell. These guys are connected. I think Cam is leading our league in steals. Paul can guard the versatility. Mawot Mag gives us tremendous energy. Aundre (Hyatt), versatility. Cliff (Omoruyi) is a shot blocker. You know, they're connected, and then the guys that come off the bench, too. Wolf (Antwone Woolfolk) can really defend. Dean can defend. So I’m confident, but it's work. We do a lot of different things. These guys are able to take the coaching and move the prep around because we do a lot of different things. It's work, they watch film – these guys watch more film than anybody in the country. It shows at times. Our versatility really is unique.”

On being able to hold a lead

“It wasn't a thing of beauty offensively. When you hold a team 22 points under their average, you can do things and we made some timely shots. We make free throws, and that's a big part of it, we got a lot of different guys and I trust all of them. I only get disappointed when a guy’s open – shoot the ball, like if that's what you do, that's what you do. I thought my Mawot had some open looks and he passed up on some things. I tell Cam all the time when you're open, let it go. Derek already feels pretty good about that, because there's not a time that he's not ready to let it go. But I like that trait in him. Our guys have the green light when they play that hard on defense and to do what they do offensively and when we hesitate that's the only time we get into a little bit of a problem.”

On what separates this roster defensively from others

“We’ve got great leadership and the way they prepare. But we have tremendous versatility. I mean, our guys can guard any position, Paul can guard any position, Caleb can really guard any position. Andre, Mawot. And we've added Cam, who's as good an anticipator (as there is) and has got great hands. Caleb led the league in steals and now Cam is doing that for us. We’ve got good size. Obviously Jersey Mike's Arena gives us a huge advantage, people are loud and it is a great environment, so that helps too.”

On Derek’s impact on the floor and why he brought him to the press conference

“We want handsome. We brought some handsome to the press conference today. He had the great plus-minus and he brings an element to us coming off the bench and I appreciate it. He started earlier in the year when these guys were hurt. He's come off the bench, accepted what he does and he does a great job. He and Aundre Hyatt give us a great lift off that bench and they were both starters at one point.”

On the current win streak after the Seton Hall loss

“That's just you know the journey of every season. You're not gonna play great every night, it was a one possession game. We just didn't finish that game. You learn from it and that's why I think we finished the Purdue game and these guys are back on track. You learn from film, it's early in the year, our rotations are better now. I think everyone's a little more comfortable in what they do and it's part of the process that you have to go through. Everyone wants to skip all the steps, but these guys know that you have to go through those steps, especially in a league like this, it prepares you for that.”

On Derek’s improvement on the defensive end

“I trust him. He can guard people. Every day he goes up against Cam, he goes up against different guards, he has to guard bigger guys. He's got elite speed. And he's learning our system too, which isn't easy, and he's done a good job of picking it up and he's a high energy guy. He's got pretty good swagger too, and I like that about him.”