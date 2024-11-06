Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back as they welcome Wagner to Jersey Mike's Arena to open up the highly anticipated 2024-25 college basketball season.

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wagner Seahawks

WHEN: Wednesday at 6:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -20.5pts || Over/Under set at 129.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM23-24 NET RANKING23-24 ESPN BPIKenPomT-RANK

Rutgers

103

98

63

19

Wagner

290

273

272

251

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2023-24 WAGNER RECORD: 17-16 (7-9) / Notable wins against Howard, Merrimack (x2) and Stony Brook.

SERIES HISTORY: Rutgers lead the all-time series 9-1, with the last matchup coming back during the 2001-02 season where the Gary Waters led Scarlet Knights went on to defeats the Seahawks 77-61.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

Advertisement