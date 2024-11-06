PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner

Rutgers Basketball is back as they welcome Wagner to Jersey Mike's Arena to open up the highly anticipated 2024-25 college basketball season.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wagner Seahawks
WHEN: Wednesday at 6:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -20.5pts || Over/Under set at 129.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 WAGNER RECORD: 17-16 (7-9) / Notable wins against Howard, Merrimack (x2) and Stony Brook.
SERIES HISTORY: Rutgers lead the all-time series 9-1, with the last matchup coming back during the 2001-02 season where the Gary Waters led Scarlet Knights went on to defeats the Seahawks 77-61.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
