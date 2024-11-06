PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner

Rutgers Basketball is back as they welcome Wagner to Jersey Mike's Arena to open up the highly anticipated 2024-25 college basketball season.

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE