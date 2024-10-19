Advertisement

Social Media reacts to Ace Bailey / Dylan Harper's first game with Rutgers

Social Media reacts to Ace Bailey / Dylan Harper's first game with Rutgers

The social media world erupted today as Rutgers Basketball's five-star duo Ace Bailey / Dylan Harper make their debut.

 • Richie O'Leary
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Keep up with Rutgers Football and Basketball team news, recruit scoop and more.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: St. John's Basketball HC Rick Pitino talks Rutgers Postgame

TKR TV: St. John's Basketball HC Rick Pitino talks Rutgers Postgame

St. John's Basketball HC Rick Pitino talks with the media following the charity game win over Rutgers on Thursday.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks St. John's Postgame

TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks St. John's Postgame

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks with the media following the charity game loss to St. John's on Thursday.

 • Richie O'Leary
Women's Soccer Drops Second Straight as Purdue Prevails, 2-0

Women's Soccer Drops Second Straight as Purdue Prevails, 2-0

Rutgers women's soccer suffers second straight shutout loss, as Purdue wins, 2-0

 • Mark Bator

Published Oct 19, 2024
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks UCLA postgame
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following his program's matchup against UCLA inside of SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

