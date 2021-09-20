 Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano previews Michigan
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 12:38:20 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano previews Michigan

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers football is 3-0 top open up the season for the first time since 2012 and this weekend they are looking to make 4-0 for the first time since the 2006 season.

Next up on the schedule this week is an away game against the No. 18 ranked Michigan Wolverines and on Monday, the Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano met with the media to preview the matchup.

