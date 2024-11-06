TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Wagner Postgame

in other news
TKR TV: Everything Greg Schiano said ahead of the Minnesota game
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of his team's week 11 matchup against Minnesota.
TKR Pod: 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season Preview
The TKR Podcast goes in depth breaking down the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball team ahead of the season.
Rutgers Women's Basketball Full 2024-25 Preview: The Schedule
The Knight Report previews Rutgers Women's Basketball's schedule this season, and predicts their record for the year.
Women's Soccer Advances in Big Ten Tournament on OT Goal
Ashley Baran's overtime goal moves Rutgers past MSU in Big 10 Tournament quarterfinal play
Viewing Guide: What games should Rutgers fans watch this weekend?
Here's a list of a few games that Rutgers Football fans should be keeping an eye on for this weekend.
Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell talks with the media to recap his program's 75-52 win over Wagner to start the 2024-25 season.
