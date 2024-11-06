Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Wagner Postgame
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell talks with the media to recap his program's 75-52 win over Wagner to start the 2024-25 season.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

