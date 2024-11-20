TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Merrimack Postgame

Opening Statement: “First, we want to thank you guys for being here. Tough game obviously, but 4-0? That is where we want to be. I would first like to talk to you guys about the football team, I am super excited to watch them [Rutgers Football] this week. To become bowl eligible with basically third-string players, injuries, it is great. We hope everyone is there for senior night to show their support, as the toughness they showed was a true inspiration to all of us. Also, we have officially signed four players to our 2025 class that I am thrilled about; Gevonte [Ware], Chris [Nwuli], Lino [Mark], and Kayden [Powers], great athletes with high energy, play multiple positions, and come from great families. Excited for what they are going to bring to Rutgers Nation in the future. Regarding Merrimack, I think Joey [Gallo] does a great job, I have to give them the tip of the cap. They play unique basketball and have many tough-guarding guys like the point guard. I saw the tape, and he [Joe Gallo] was truly hard to guard but, I feel that we did a great job limiting his touches down the stretch. We made our free throws, outrebounded them, and now we move on to the road.”

Pikiell on Ace being tough guarded Defensively:

“Love the way he [Ace Bailey] rebounded the basketball. He Ace [Bailey] is talented. Plays many positions, and got his wind back but he [Ace Bailey] did well. Dylan [Harper] grabbed some huge rebounds down the stretch too, and some huge putbacks also. Players are really talented, and got each other the basketball when they needed it but, Ace’s [Bailey] best days are ahead of him.”

“What was it like preparing for the zone Merrimack plays and how did it help having Jordan [Derkack] already familiar with their system?”:

Jordan [Derkack] is great from the get-go. He did not have a lot of days to prepare, but he [Jordan Derkack] is going to play for a long time after he [Jordan Derkack] is done playing and should think about coaching somewhere. His [Jordan Derkack] mind for basketball is well prepared. I thought it was good for us because some teams in our league play like that, and we will learn from the things that we did not do well. But, having him [Jordan Derkack} as part of the game plan was very helpful.”

Ace Bailey On What He Saw Against the Zone and How He Wanted To Approach His Game:

“We had great scouts thanks to our coaches. Staying in the middle wide open, how to get to the spots, rebounding, shooting with confidence, secondary shots were all important.”

What does it mean to get your first career double-double?:

“It is a blessing but I would not be here if it were not for my teammates. Without them knowing my spots where I like to get the ball and myself putting my teammates in the spots they like to be successful, it would not have happened.”

Jordan Derkack On Playing His Former Teammates and Coaches:

“It was interesting for sure. Something we knew was going to happen since the summer when our schedule came out. I love those guys, but on the court we do what we have to do. Great team, great defense, fans were awesome tonight, and we got here and came out with the win.”

Coach Pikiell On What He Learned About This [Rutgers] Team:

“We are trying to improve on some of our weaknesses. We did not defend the three well in the last three games, and we did a great job of that today. They learned from film, taking it personally, and played a lot of different styled teams, so we were ready. We have a lot of pieces, and still have to figure out the rotation. But, to have Jerimiah [Williams] back is another dimension to our team and today was the first game really the entire roster was available. I'd like to keep it that way but, we have a long way to go. Scored 74 points, making all of our free throws except for one in the second half, but we outrebounded them which is one of our Achilles. Good workers and look forward to working with these guys [Rutgers Team].”

Coach Pikiell On What He Got Out of Manny [Emmanuel Ogbole] and How Much He Is Going to be Needed:

“Plus, fifteen, I thought he [Emmanuel Oglobe] was really good today and has had really good practices. He [Emmanuel Oglobe] came out with an edge today and he has many tools to do good things. He will continue to get better even after not playing in a long time due to the injury. He is new to basketball anyway, but his best days are ahead of him if he [Emmanuel Oglobe] keeps working the way he[Emmanuel Oglobe] is working.”

Coach Pikell on Ace’s first shot of the second half:

“Yeah, Dylan (Harper), Ace (Bailey), they can all score in a lot of different ways. With Ace being, 6’10 he’s a hard guy to guard. We want the ball in his hands, considering he is a very good passer too. But I loved the way he rebounded today, his defense improved. He feels good when he has the basketball in his hands.”

Coach Pikell on traveling with the team for 20 days:

“I’d like to stay right here at Jersey Mikes. That's what I like a lot. Basketball now is a little different, and we have to go on the road. J Mike and Ace get to return home and since we are going on the road we need to figure out how to win on the road, which will be a tough thing. We won’t have our great crowd, which was great when we needed them tonight. We need to figure ourselves out, but I am looking forward to the trip. When we get away from all that, Im gonna try to get these guys to put their phones down for five minutes and really bond as a team. We want it to be 4-0 at this stretch, and that's what we are for this game and all the ones after that. I'll learn more about our team but if they keep improving, and they keep staying together, we will have the chance to be very good.”

Jordan Derkack's statement on the decision to transfer to Rutgers:

“I think you got it spot on, I knew what I was asking for when I went into the portal. I know I wanted to play at a higher level and to have decisions to make when going into teams and you get to play with these guys, good offensive players, good defensive players, I found myself being able to fit in nicely. Coach Pikell gave me the confidence to do that when I came on my visit. He told me what it was, and didn't lie. If you can get that done in the portal, you know you can get people.”

Coach Pikell on Ace Bailey’s and Jordan Derkack's skillsets:

“The best basketball is ahead of them. They are exciting, they work at it too, and they are great teammates. The great word you used was sacrifice, and they all have to sacrifice. Ace (Bailey) had to rebound tonight, which was huge for us. They are very good as a group of sacrificing and have some unique skill sets. They are blessed with great size, they have a great approach, and these guys are workers. Dylan (Harper) is a worker, and when you work at that age, with that talent, you can do a lot of great things. Im looking forward to watching tape with them. Ace (Bailey) soaks in what he needs to soak in from the tape. I think their upside is just off the charts.”

Ace Baliey's statement on favorite NBA players:

“I have a couple, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Jason Tatum, and I'd say Tracy McGrady. These players create shots, and put their teammates in situations where he knows they can succeed in, to step up and be a leader.”