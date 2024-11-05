Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Nov 5, 2024
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Minnesota
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

#Rutgers Football is back after a bye week, as they welcome Big Ten Conference mate Minnesota to town for another Saturday afternoon matchup.

Our staff here at The Knight Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
RUTGERS FOOTBALL SIM VS. REAL LIFE
OPPONENTSIM FINAL SCOREACTUAL RESULT

vs. Howard Bison

N/A - No FCS teams

44-7 Rutgers

vs. Akron Zips

19-7 - Rutgers

49-17 Rutgers

@ Virginia Tech Hokies

28-20 - Rutgers

26-23 Rutgers

vs. Washington Huskies

26-20 OT - Washington

21-18 Rutgers

@ Nebraska Cornhuskers

21-19 Rutgers

14-7 Nebraska

vs. Wisconsin

28-14 Wisconsin

42-7 Wisconsin

vs. UCLA

24-17 Rutgers

35-32 UCLA

@USC

21-7 USC

42-20 USC

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement