TheKnightReport - TKR Staff presents their 2021 NCAA Tournament brackets

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE THE SKINNY: This is it, the NCAA Tournament is finally here and we are finally getting a chance to see some tourney games for the first time since March 2019. After watching the Big Ten Conference a ton this season, you'll notice a slight bias in my bracket towards those schools as I feel the conference was far and away the best in the NCAA this year and they will prove their worth in this tournament. Overall I didn't go too crazy with my predictions, as I picked a few upsets here and there, but for the most part I like my picks quite a bit and I have two Big Ten teams making my final four with Illinois winning it all. As far as Rutgers goes, I have the Scarlet Knights making it to the Sweet 16 as I do believe they beat Clemson on Friday and I think they will ride that high into Sunday as they will take down Houston in the second round. However it's going to be an old Big East foe in West Virginia that will end up ending their run. I would call that a pretty darn successful season for Rutgers should it come true.

Chris Nalwasky's 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

CHRIS NALWASKY THE SKINNY: Selection Sunday felt like Christmas to me as it was the first time I covered it and had a big interest in it. I always enjoyed watching the NCAA Tournament, and that enjoyment escalated even further this year with Rutgers in the dance. Picking the winners was no easy task. There were a slew of tough matchups, but in the end, I went with Illinois to win it all. Illinois has a well-balanced team with one of the top guard-center combinations in Ayo Dosumnu and Kofi Cockburn. The Illini are deep have a tremendous supporting cast as well. Plus, they are battle-tested coming out of the Big Ten Conference. The Midwest Region has a bunch of defensive teams, and I think Loyola-Chicago and Oklahoma State will be challenging opponents for Illinois as will Gonzaga in the final. Speaking of the Midwest Region, Rutgers faces Clemson in its first round game, and I see the early season Scarlet Knights showing up and taking down the Tigers. A potential date with Houston is up next, and although Houston probably ends up winning, I'll go with Rutgers and Jacob Young over the Cougars. I did pick a few upsets here and there with Michigan falling to LSU in the second round without Isaiah Livers. Overall, though, the Big Ten is tough, and you can't count out the Wolverines or anybody. I originally had Ohio State falling to Arkansas in the Sweet 16, but I flipped that late. A matchup between Oregon-Iowa is intriguing as is UConn-Maryland. There's a potential Syracuse (how?) against West Virginia game the first weekend as well. I probably over-analyzed the games, but it's all for fun. My bracket will be busted after one game most likely. Still, Illinois wins it by one point over the Zags.