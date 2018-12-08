Monday, the Rutgers men's basketball team traveled out to the midwest to take on No. 12 Wisconsin and suffered a tough 69-64 loss. The Scarlet Knights now are set to travel to the Bronx to take on the Fordham Rams.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

WHEN: Saturday at 2:30pm EST, CBS Sports Network

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans

WHERE: Rose Hill Gymnasium (Bronx, New York)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 97 / Fordham - 239

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#3 G Nick Honor (2018-19 stats): 17.5ppg, 2.9rpg, 2.8apg

THE SKINNY: The true freshman has been a force so far for the Rams and out of the team's eight games, he has only dropped less than 16 points twice. Honor also scored a career-high 28 points against Florida International earlier in the season. Honor looks like what might be a steal for Fordham and it will be interesting to see how the Scarlet Knights game plan to stop him.