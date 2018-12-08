TKR PREVIEW: Rutgers travels to Bronx to take on Fordham
Monday, the Rutgers men's basketball team traveled out to the midwest to take on No. 12 Wisconsin and suffered a tough 69-64 loss. The Scarlet Knights now are set to travel to the Bronx to take on the Fordham Rams.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.
WHEN: Saturday at 2:30pm EST, CBS Sports Network
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs.
WHERE: Rose Hill Gymnasium (Bronx, New York)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 97 / Fordham - 239
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
#3 G Nick Honor (2018-19 stats): 17.5ppg, 2.9rpg, 2.8apg
THE SKINNY: The true freshman has been a force so far for the Rams and out of the team's eight games, he has only dropped less than 16 points twice. Honor also scored a career-high 28 points against Florida International earlier in the season. Honor looks like what might be a steal for Fordham and it will be interesting to see how the Scarlet Knights game plan to stop him.
#2 G Jalen Cobb (2018-19 stats): 11.3ppg, 2.4rpg, 2.5apg
THE SKINNY: This Fordham team is very young and is led in scoring by two freshman guards. Cobb so far has looked pretty solid this season and just recently dropped a career-high 18 points against Maine. The two are both undersized compared to the Rutgers guard lineup and should score some points, but expect Rutgers to handle both pretty easily.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 9-22 (4-14) / Significant wins against Manhattan, Maine, and UMass
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 37th contest between the two schools and Fordham leads the series 17-19, but Rutgers has the most recent victory beating Fordham, 75-63.