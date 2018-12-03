Late last week the Rutgers men's basketball team suffered a tough loss to No. 9 Michigan State, as the Scarlet Knights lost a hard fought 78-67 loss on Friday night. This week the Scarlet Knights are traveled out to the midwest to take on the no. 22 Wisconsin Badgers.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

WHEN: Monday at 8pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers

WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 106 / Wisconsin - 10

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#22 F Ethan Happ (2018-19 stats): 17.4ppg, 11.6rpg, 5.3apg

THE SKINNY: Once again this season Happ is one of the top big men and overall players in the conference. Although he had a pretty damn good last year, Happ is currently averaging career highs in rebounds, assists and blocks. This should create quite the matchup for the Rutgers big men and don't be surprised to see coach Pikiell use a mixture of Doorson, Johnson and Doucoure to counter arguably the Big Ten's top big man.