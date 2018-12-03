TKR PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball versus Wisconsin
Late last week the Rutgers men's basketball team suffered a tough loss to No. 9 Michigan State, as the Scarlet Knights lost a hard fought 78-67 loss on Friday night. This week the Scarlet Knights are traveled out to the midwest to take on the no. 22 Wisconsin Badgers.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.
WHEN: Monday at 8pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers
WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 106 / Wisconsin - 10
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
#22 F Ethan Happ (2018-19 stats): 17.4ppg, 11.6rpg, 5.3apg
THE SKINNY: Once again this season Happ is one of the top big men and overall players in the conference. Although he had a pretty damn good last year, Happ is currently averaging career highs in rebounds, assists and blocks. This should create quite the matchup for the Rutgers big men and don't be surprised to see coach Pikiell use a mixture of Doorson, Johnson and Doucoure to counter arguably the Big Ten's top big man.
#0 G D'Mitrik Trice (2018-19 stats): 17.4ppg, 3.8rpg, 2.6apg
THE SKINNY: The Badgers third year guard has really stepped it up this season when it comes to scoring the ball. Right now he is averaging 8.0 more points per game and is shooting a resounding 58.3% from beyond the arc this season. Like the previous couple of games, Rutgers will have the height advantage at the point guard spot as Trice is only 6-foot tall.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 15-18 (7-11) / Significant wins against No. 6 Purdue, Indiana, and Maryland.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the ninth contest between the two schools and Wisconsin leads the series 2-6, but Rutgers won the most recent battle 64-60 in 2017.
--------------------------------------------------------------
