TKR PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball versus Michigan State
Earlier this week the Rutgers men's basketball team took a quick trip down to Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes and suffered a tough fought 54-44 loss on Wednesday night. This week the Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the number nine ranked Michigan State Spartans to town. According to Rutgers Athletics, the game is considered a sellout.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.
WHEN: Friday at 6pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 114 / Michigan State
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
#1 G Joshua Langford (2018-19 stats): 18.0ppg, 4.0rpg, 1.6apg
THE SKINNY: The third year guard has been pretty consistent over his career with the Michigan State Spartans. In all three years, he's shot over 40% and this year has been his best yet as he is now averaging 48.9% over the first seven games. The biggest threat that Langford provides for the Spartans is his ability to shoot the outside shot, he averages 6.3 attempts per game and is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.
#5 G Cassius Winston (2018-19 stats): 18.0ppg, 4.0rpg, 1.6apg
THE SKINNY: The preseason All-B1G team selection is proving why he was voted on the team in the first place. Winston is close to averaging a double double in points and assists and continues to be one of the best guards in the entire country. Right now Winston is also averaging 10+ shots per game and if Rutgers wants a chance at victory, they need to make sure that they are going to have to stop the third year guard.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 22-13 (11-7) / Significant wins against South Florida, Central Michigan, Kent State
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the eighth contest between the two schools and Michigan State leads the series 7-0 after a 76-74 victory last year.
--------------------------------------------------------------
