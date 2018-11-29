Earlier this week the Rutgers men's basketball team took a quick trip down to Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes and suffered a tough fought 54-44 loss on Wednesday night. This week the Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the number nine ranked Michigan State Spartans to town. According to Rutgers Athletics, the game is considered a sellout.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

WHEN: Friday at 6pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 114 / Michigan State

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#1 G Joshua Langford (2018-19 stats): 18.0ppg, 4.0rpg, 1.6apg

THE SKINNY: The third year guard has been pretty consistent over his career with the Michigan State Spartans. In all three years, he's shot over 40% and this year has been his best yet as he is now averaging 48.9% over the first seven games. The biggest threat that Langford provides for the Spartans is his ability to shoot the outside shot, he averages 6.3 attempts per game and is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.