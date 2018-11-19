TKR Preview: Rutgers Basketball versus Eastern Michigan
This past week the Rutgers men's basketball team suffered the teams first loss of the season to a very solid St. John's team by a score of 84-65. The Scarlet Knights are back in action this evening as they will welcome the 4-1 Eastern Michigan Eagles to the RAC. Tonight's game will be no slouch as the Eagles enter the game with a Ken Pom rating of 125 which is currently eleven sports better than the Scarlet Knights.
Here's everything you need to know about the game.
WHEN: Monday at 7pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center - Piscataway, New Jersey
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 136 / Eastern Michigan - 125
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
#3 G Paul Jackson (2018-19 stats): 15.4ppg, 2.6rpg, 4.8apg
THE SKINNY: After originally starting his career with Eastern Kentucky, Jackson made the decision to use his final two years of eligibility at Eastern Michigan. After finishing last season as the teams number two leading scorer, the Eagles offense now runs thought Jackson who is leading the team in scoring.. Jackson opened up the season with back to back 20+ point games against Rochester and Drexel. Although he shoots around 25% from beyond the arc, he is still averaging 15.4 points per game.
#5 F Elijah Minnie (2018-19 stats): 12.0ppg, 4.0rpg, 1.0apg
THE SKINNY: After missing the teams first game of the season, Minnie has shown why he led the team in scoring last season. So far this year Minnie has been very streaky in his four games played so far as he has put up 1, 17, 2, 28 points in those games. Although he's been streaky shooting, he has shown an ability to hold onto the ball and only averages 1.8 turnovers per game. After a recent 28 point performance against Boston, Minnie will be one to watch tonight.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 22-13 (11-7) / Significant wins against South Florida, Central Michigan, Kent State
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second contest between the two schools and Eastern Michigan leads the series 1-0 after a 74-71 victory back in 1995.
--------------------------------------------------------------
