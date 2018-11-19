This past week the Rutgers men's basketball team suffered the teams first loss of the season to a very solid St. John's team by a score of 84-65. The Scarlet Knights are back in action this evening as they will welcome the 4-1 Eastern Michigan Eagles to the RAC. Tonight's game will be no slouch as the Eagles enter the game with a Ken Pom rating of 125 which is currently eleven sports better than the Scarlet Knights.

TKR will have you covered from the opening tip to the final buzzer and then some. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Monday at 7pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center - Piscataway, New Jersey

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 136 / Eastern Michigan - 125